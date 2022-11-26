American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.87

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.87 and traded as high as $38.16. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 1,747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

