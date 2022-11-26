Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

Amphenol stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

