Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Amsc Asa Price Performance
Shares of Amsc Asa stock opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Amsc Asa has a 52 week low of 3.15 and a 52 week high of 4.70.
Amsc Asa Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.