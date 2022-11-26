Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Amsc Asa Price Performance

Shares of Amsc Asa stock opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. Amsc Asa has a 52 week low of 3.15 and a 52 week high of 4.70.

Amsc Asa Company Profile

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company is involved in the purchase and bareboat chartering of product tankers, shuttle tankers, and other vessels to operators and end users in the Jones Act market. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers and one shuttle tanker.

