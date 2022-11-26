Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,279,500 shares changing hands.

Amur Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.10.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

