ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $246.44 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.28 and a 200 day moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

