Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 54.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,203,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

AR stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

