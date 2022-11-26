Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APOG stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

