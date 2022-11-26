Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,246 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Snap by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.18 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

