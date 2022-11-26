Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.