Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

TEVA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

