Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.81 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

