Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 306,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,963,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,619,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.