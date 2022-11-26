Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

