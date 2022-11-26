Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

