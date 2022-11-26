Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

