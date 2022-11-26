Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.07 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.