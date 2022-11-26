Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.58 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

