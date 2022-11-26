Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,025 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 79,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

