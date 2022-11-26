Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

