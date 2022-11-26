Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 95,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $289,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,986,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,567.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,332 shares of company stock valued at $306,625. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.26 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.