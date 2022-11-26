Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners
In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 95,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $289,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,986,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,567.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,332 shares of company stock valued at $306,625. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.26 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.04.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Martin Midstream Partners Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
