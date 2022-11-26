Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

AAPL stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

