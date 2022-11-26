Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

