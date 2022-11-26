ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $17.20. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 6,839 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is presently 294.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.