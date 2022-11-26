ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as low as $17.20. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 6,839 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.55.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is presently 294.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
