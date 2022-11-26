Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $15.13. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 78,735 shares changing hands.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

