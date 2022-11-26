Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $147.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

