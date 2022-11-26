Asio Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,403.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,901.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,348,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,064,000 after buying an additional 5,081,250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8,235.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 72,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 195,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 188,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

