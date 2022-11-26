ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Hold at KBC Securities

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KBC Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.
ASML Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ ASML opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $832.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.08 and its 200 day moving average is $504.18.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
