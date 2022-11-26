ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Lowered to Hold at KBC Securities

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at KBC Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $832.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.08 and its 200 day moving average is $504.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

About ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 79.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 56.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.