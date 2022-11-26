Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 109,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Rating)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.