Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ATO opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
