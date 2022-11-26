AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ATRC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

