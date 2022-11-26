Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $545.86

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.86 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 584.80 ($6.91). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 577.40 ($6.83), with a volume of 2,652,502 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.80) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.27) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.86 ($7.83).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 545.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,309.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

