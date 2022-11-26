Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading 42.9% Higher

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,509,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,226,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

