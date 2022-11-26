Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.
Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
