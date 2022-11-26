Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Avalara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Avalara Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.