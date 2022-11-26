Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) were up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 3.53 and last traded at 3.53. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avantium from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Avantium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.17.
Avantium Company Profile
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium Catalysis, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
