Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) were up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 3.53 and last traded at 3.53. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avantium from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.17.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium Catalysis, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

