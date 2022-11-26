AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,667.65

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,667.65 ($31.54) and traded as high as GBX 3,194.07 ($37.77). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,191 ($37.73), with a volume of 2,746,630 shares trading hands.

AVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,113 ($36.81) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.38) to GBX 3,100 ($36.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,303.25 ($39.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

