BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.44

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $39.17. BAE Systems shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 28,832 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 960 ($11.35) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

