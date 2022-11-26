Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 7,582 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

