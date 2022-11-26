Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Loews by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $57.41 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on L. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

