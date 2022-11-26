Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 267,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 136.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

