Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $23,528,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

