Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMO opened at $99.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

