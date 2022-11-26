Barclays Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 680

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.0 %
LAND stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 563.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655.32. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
