Barclays Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 680

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.0 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 563.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655.32. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

