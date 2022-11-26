Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Trading Down 33%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 33% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Base Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.17.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

