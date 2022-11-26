Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.