Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Up 10.6%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

