Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

