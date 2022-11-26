Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.99

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.99 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.65). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.64), with a volume of 75,938 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BEG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £214.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

