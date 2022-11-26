Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

