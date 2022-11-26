Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.