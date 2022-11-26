Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.56 and traded as high as C$13.73. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.97.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

